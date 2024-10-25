Upcoming Library Appearances

If you live in the Greater Toronto area, I have two more library appearances coming up:

Sunday October 27, 2-4pm: Local Author Showcase

Georgina Public Library, 261 Garrett Styles Dr, Keswick, ON

Saturday, November 2, 1-2:30pm: Indie Author Day

Richmond Hill Public Library, Central Branch, 1 Atkinson Street, Richmond Hill ON L4C 0H5

I'll be doing a short reading at each of these, as well as selling and signing my books. Hope you can attend one of these. It would be great to meet you.