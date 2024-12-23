"The Walker of the Shifting Borderland" translated to Farsi

I am chuffed to announce that my story "The Walker of the Shifting Borderland" has been translated into Farsi and reprinted in the online magazine Metaphor Space.

This is the first story I've had appear in Farsi, which becomes the 28th language in which my stories have been published.

On the right, you can check out the very cool illustration that accompanies the story, showing the Walker contemplating the Seas of Chaos. If you happen to read Farsi, you can also read the story online on the Metaphor Space website here.

"The Walker of the Shifting Borderland" was first published in the excellent and long-running Canadian speculative fiction magazine, On Spec in 2012, and won Canada's Aurora Award for Best Short Fiction in 2013. It will be featured in my upcoming collection (planned for 2025), or you can buy an ebook copy of the story from my store or your favourite retailer.