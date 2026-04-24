Podcast Appearance Down Under: The True and the Fictional

I was interviewed recently on an Australian podcast, The True and the Fictional by Jamie Bryden, the resident podcaster, and Ryan Haigh, the resident reader.

This one was a LOT of fun. They start with some ice breaker questions which are all a hoot: what would I change in a perfect world, my survival plan for a zombie apocalypse, my four favourite TV shows of all time, where would I go in time if the Delorean showed up in my driveway. Then we talk about my writing for a while, then end with a game they play with guests where I had to come up with two story pitches based on extremely random prompts they provide. Hint: one of them involves both Batman and Pacific Rim robots.

Give it a look / listen. It was much fun to do, and I think you’ll find it fun to watch.