Please share! The Hollow Boys is now available

Today is the day!

The Hollow Boys, book 1 in my new urban fantasy trilogy, The Dream Rider Saga, is now live on all major retailers around the world and available for purchase. If you pre-ordered the ebook, it will appear on your reader today.

If you've been waiting until today to purchase, you can buy The Hollow Boys on Amazon, Apple Books, Barnes & Noble, Kobo, Google Play, and many more retailers. Click on the link below, then select your preferred site. You'll be taken to that retailer's store in your home geography.

The book is available in three formats: ebook (all retailers), trade paperback (B&N and Amazon), and hardcover (Amazon). If you want to support your local bookstore, ask them to order the trade paperback from Ingram (the major book distributor to bookstores).

Barnes & Noble has selected The Hollow Boys for their "Top Indie Favorites" list for October-November, under the Teen-YA category, a pick supported by early reviews:

Amazon: 4.8

BookBub: 4.9

Goodreads: 4.7

The release price of $2.99 USD will be increasing soon, so buy now before the price goes up!

I'd appreciate any support you can give to spreading the word about The Hollow Boys. Feel free to share this post with your friends and fellow readers.

Thanks in advance for any help you can give with making people aware of the book.

