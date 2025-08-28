The Crystal Key is a BookBub Featured Deal

The Crystal Key, book 2 in my urban fantasy trilogy, The Dream Rider Saga, is a featured deal from BookBub from today until Sept 3.

The book, a finalist for the Aurora Award last year, will be available for just $0.99 during that time on all major retailers around the world, including Amazon, Apple Books, Barnes & Noble, Kobo, Google Play, and many more retailers.

Click on the link below, then select your preferred site. You'll be taken to that retailer's store in your home geography:

The Hollow Boys. A reminder that The Dream Rider Saga is one large mystery, one single story, told over the course of three books, with each book building on what went before. That means if you want to enjoy The Crystal Key, you first need to read book 1 in the series, the multi-award-winning,

