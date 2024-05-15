Launch Day for Playing the Short Game 2nd Edition!

It's launch day!

The fully revised second edition of my writer's guide, Playing the Short Game: How to Market & Sell Short Fiction, is now live and available for purchase from all major retailers. If you pre-ordered your book, you should receive it shortly.

The original has been called "a classic in the field" by no less than multi-award-winning author and editor, Kristine Kathryn Rusch. But that first edition came out a decade ago in 2014, and ever so much changes in any decade, including short fiction markets and how best to sell to them.

This second edition addresses every change in the short fiction landscape in the past decade. In her brand new intro, Kris says “Doug has gone through this new volume carefully, updating every possible detail. That makes this second edition as indispensable to the short fiction writer as the first.”

This new edition is available in ebook, paperback, and (new for this edition) hardcover. The ebook release price is US$4.99, but that will be going up in the next couple of weeks. Buy it here in your preferred format from your favourite retailer.