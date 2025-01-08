The Santa Catalina Monastery from The Lost Expedition

At the end of Act 2 of The Lost Expedition, a critical turning point occurs when Will, Case, and the entire party tour the Santa Catalina de Sienna Monastery in Arequipa, Peru, led by Gabriel Herrada, who, unbeknownst to our heroes, is leading them into a deadly ambush in order to seize the Chakana from Will.

The monastery is a real place and, as described by Major Diego Zapata to Will, is considered to be “the jewel of Arequipa.” I toured it when I visited Peru in 2016 as part of the research I did for these books and thought that some of the readers of The Dream Rider Saga might like to see what the inside of the monastery looks like. Click on the thumbnails below to see a larger version of each.

For more photos, check out this large gallery of photos of the interior of the convent. And here is one more image: the Google street view of the entrance to the convent.