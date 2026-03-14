Release Day for Borderlanz!

I am thrilled to announce that today is release day for my third collection of short fiction, Borderlanz.

Borderlanz contains 15 stories, including award winners, award finalists, and "best of the year" selections, in a mix of fantasy, science fiction, horror, and more.

Plus, the book includes an introduction by award-winning fantasy author, Charles de Lint! Full details on the contents of the collection are here.

The book is available here in ebook, trade paperback, and hardcover editions from all major book retailers, including Amazon, Apple, B&N, Kobo, Google Play, Smashwords, and more, at special release week pricing.

Release week pricing: US$4.99

(After release week: US$6.99)

Two of the top book review sites recently gave Borderlanz their top honours:

“Editor’s Pick: A collection that refuses easy categorization. Spanning cosmic fantasy, noir mystery, and psychological horror, … balancing scale with intimacy is one of the collection’s strengths. Smith excels in character work … Internal struggles drive the narratives, [and] even in fantastical settings … emotional stakes remain grounded and affecting.” —BookLife (full review here)

“Starred review: Smith’s impeccable third collection…contains a diversity of compelling speculative fiction tales [which are] a testament to Smith’s mastery at crafting short stories. … Aspiring short-form writers could well use this flawless collection as a primer [which is] sure to delight from the first story to the last.” —Blueink Review (full review here)

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Click here to buy Borderlanz from your favourite retailer.