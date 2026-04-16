Some recent interviews

If you're interested, here are a couple of interviews I did recently, one a podcast, one written.

Living the Next Chapter — I'm interviewed by fellow Canadian, David Campbell, on his podcast about the release of my third collection, Borderlanz: Tales From the Edges, as well as character-based writing, considerations when putting together a collection, my first story sale, and much more.

The Butchered Writer’s Substack — A written interview by Nora Peevy about the release of my third collection, Borderlanz: Tales From the Edges, as well as writing in general.

A complete list of my interviews can be found on my website here.