Some recent interviews
Submitted by Douglas Smith on Thu, 2026/04/16 - 1:25pm
If you're interested, here are a couple of interviews I did recently, one a podcast, one written.
Living the Next Chapter — I'm interviewed by fellow Canadian, David Campbell, on his podcast about the release of my third collection, Borderlanz: Tales From the Edges, as well as character-based writing, considerations when putting together a collection, my first story sale, and much more.
The Butchered Writer’s Substack — A written interview by Nora Peevy about the release of my third collection, Borderlanz: Tales From the Edges, as well as writing in general.
A complete list of my interviews can be found on my website here.