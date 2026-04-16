Promos and Giveaways!

Here's a bunch of contests and promotions where you can pick up some complimentary ebooks or enter for a chance to win a bundle of books and even a Kindle ereader.

For most of these, you'll simply need to sign up for the author's newsletter.

Fantasy & Paranormal Giveaway (hosted by Bargain Booksy): Prize of 25 ebooks and a Kindle ereader. The more authors you follow, the more entries you get.

Fantasy Complete Series on Kobo Plus (hosted by Bookfunnel): A curated list of first-in-series titles for completed series available on Kobo Plus, Kobo's subscription service.

Epic SF&F giveaway (hosted by Bookfunnel): Grab as many of these ebooks as you want by subscribing to the author's newsletter.