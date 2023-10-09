Since The Hollow Boys just won the Aurora Award and The Crystal Key has been out for a few months, this seems like perfect time to remind you that the third and final book in The Dream Rider Saga trilogy: The Lost Expedition, is available for pre-order ahead of its release on all retailers on January 15, 2024.

You can see that gorgeous cover in all its full-sized glory by clicking on the image to the right. Jeff Brown is the cover artist for all of The Dream Rider titles, and I've loved each one he's done. But if I had to pick a favorite, it would be The Lost Expedition.

I provided a code earlier to get the first two books in the trilogy at a discount in my online store. That code will expire soon, so don't delay.

If you want to get a deal on The Lost Expedition, then you're best to pre-order it below from your favorite retailer. Its price will go up shortly after it comes out.

Pre-order The Lost Expedition