Playing the Short Game, 2nd Edition: Available for Pre-Order

My writer's guide, Playing the Short Game: How to Market & Sell Short Fiction, has been called "a classic in the field" by no less than multi-award-winning author and editor, Kristine Kathryn Rusch.

The first edition of the guide came out a decade ago in 2014. Ever so much changes in any decade, and that includes short fiction markets.

So I'm publishing a fully revised second edition that addresses every change in the short fiction landscape in the past decade. In her brand new intro, Kris says “Doug has gone through this new volume carefully, updating every possible detail. That makes this second edition as indispensable to the short fiction writer as the first.”

The ebook, paperback, and hardcover editions will release on all major retailers on May 15. You can preorder the ebook now from your favourite retailers for the special pre-release price of US$4.99.

However, if you don't want to wait, see this blog post for a way you can get the new edition now, plus a bunch of other excellent writing guides.