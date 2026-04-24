Still more love for my new collection, BORDERLANZ

Robert Runté in The Ottawa Review of Books gives my third collection of short fiction, Borderlanz, another glowing review:

This is Smith’s third short fiction collection and gives a good cross-section not merely of his career, but of the range of speculative fiction. Zombies, werewolves, wizards, ghosts, dragons, space bar tall-tales, alien encounters, parallel universes, hard-boiled detectives, and straight-up horror are all represented. … However, none of them is what you might expect from those labels. Smith always has an original take that elevates his stories above the regular clichés of those subgenres. …

I had read several of these stories before, … and I was surprised how well they have stood up over time and re-reading. … Only a truly brilliant author can write something where the same reader can discover a new level or a new relevance when re-reading it at different point in their life. …

Smith’s stories are deeply memorable because they always have something more to say about life and love. … Smith’s collection is a good one, guaranteed to take your mind off things while still saying something important about life, the world, and our place in it.

—Robert Runté, The Ottawa Review of Books, April 2026