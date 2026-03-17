On Spec anthology Kickstarter

I wrote in an earlier blog post that On Spec, one of the best and longest running speculative fiction magazines in the world and a Canadian institution for 35 years, had published its final issue in December.

(If you'd like to read more about the legacy of On Spec, check out this CBC article.)

However, as I mentioned then, the On Spec name will live on for at least one more publication.

Regina-based Shadowpaw Press, run by Canadian writer and publisher, Ed Willett, is launching a Kickstarter for an On Spec anthology of all new stories, to be released in late 2026. If it does well, it might become an annual publication, keeping the On Spec name alive.

Check out the cool cover by award-winning Canadian spec fic artist, James Beveridge. Jim was a frequent cover artist for On Spec, creating many of my favourites over its run. Jim also did the cover for my new collection, Borderlanz.

You might have noticed I'm one of the authors listed on the cover. As a frequent contributor to On Spec, I was honoured to be invited as an "anchor author" for the Kickstarter and will be contributing a brand new story for the antho.

The Kickstarter launches March 17 and is offering a slew of wonderful incentives to supporters, including bunches of free ebooks and print books, as well as special offers from contributing authors, such as virtual kaffeklatsch sessions with them, signed and personalized print editions of their books, Tuckerization chances (getting your name used as a character in a book or story), critiques on your own writing, and much more.

If you'd like to support the Kickstarter, just click here.