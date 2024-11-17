Goodbye Twitter (yes, I still call it that). Hello BlueSky

I have officially deleted my account on that 1-letter social platform FKA Twitter, and have opened up a BlueSky account (along with, it appears, a huge portion of the writing community).

I had a few thousand followers on Twitter, but haven't used the platform much lately, since it stopped being Twitter, if you know what I mean (yeah, you do), so I'm starting from zero on BlueSky and would appreciate a follow if you're there, too. Come by, say hi.

You can find me at https://bsky.app/profile/smithwriter.bsky.social.