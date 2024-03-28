Marvel Movies swag and book promo
Submitted by Douglas Smith on Thu, 2024/03/28 - 12:38pm
Want to win some incredible souvenirs and swag from the Marvel superhero movies, plus a package of ten awesome superhero-inspired fantasy books?
All you need to do is click here and subscribe to some author newsletters. The more authors you follow, the more entries you'll get in the grand prize draw.
The Marvel Movies swag pack includes:
- Marvel Legends Socks for Boys & Men
- Retro Comic Panels Tote Bag
- Marvel Hat (adjustable)
- Marvel Men’s Short Sleeve T-Shirt
- Marvel Logo Insulated Tumbler
- Vintage Leather Sketchbook / Journal / Writing Notebook
- Marvel Comics
- Deadpool Clock
- Hulk Fist Bottle Opener
- Silver Buffalo Marvel Comics Retro Throw
The promo runs from now until April 7 at midnight.