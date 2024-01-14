Last Chance to Pre-order THE LOST EXPEDITION

Today is the last day you can pre-order the ebook edition of The Lost Expedition, the final chapter in the multi-award-winning Dream Rider Saga trilogy. The ebook releases tomorrow on all major retailers, including Amazon, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, Apple, and Google Play. This is also your last chance to lock in the release price of only $2.99 USD as the ebook price will be going up shortly after release.

Here's a recent review:

“Smith powers to an explosive conclusion in the finale of his Dream Rider series, a lavishly concocted ride brimming with magic, mystery, and mayhem… [and] bursting with dark magic, beastly protectors, and a slew of extraordinary fantasy characters … Takeaway: Explosive conclusion to this spectacular fantasy joyride.” — BookLife (Editor's Pick)

Hope you'll check it out. You can find all the books in the series on your favourite retailer here.