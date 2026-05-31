We all need escapist fiction right now. Something that alters our reality completely and makes us believe, if only for a few hours, that we live in a completely different time period.

The "Escape From 2026" StoryBundle, curated by multi-award-winning writer and editor, Kristine Kathryn Rusch, does exactly that.

With 12 ebooks you can't find anywhere else (15 items total) as well as some great fiction you might not have seen…and a workshop that will help you write your own escape, this StoryBundle has it all. Beach reading at its best!

Pay whatever you want to get the basic bundle of three ebooks, including an exclusive collection of my time travel stories. Pay at least $30 to unlock another 11 bonus books and a video lecture, for a total of 15 goodies!

(To find out more about this bundle, click here, and make sure to click on each cover for a synopsis, reviews and preview of each book!)

To buy the bundle, click here.

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