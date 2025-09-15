Release day for The Dream Rider trilogy box set!
The entire multi-award-winning Dream Rider Saga trilogy released today in one ebook volume that includes all three books in the trilogy, plus exciting bonus material:
The box set is available for the next two days only at the special release price of $4.99 USD, which will be going up significantly (at least DOUBLE) on Sept 17. Order it below from most major retailers, including Amazon, Apple, Barnes & Noble, Kobo, Google Play, and many more.
Order it from your favourite retailer now!
Note: The book will NOT be available on Amazon in Canada, Australia, and Mexico, because of Amazon's pricing policies on box sets. However, if you have a Kindle, you can buy the book from my Payhip store here. Bookfunnel will provide easy-to-follow instructions to load it directly onto your Kindle.
