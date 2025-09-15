Release day for The Dream Rider trilogy box set!

Submitted by Douglas Smith on Mon, 2025/09/15 - 7:27pm

The entire multi-award-winning Dream Rider Saga trilogy released today in one ebook volume that includes all three books in the trilogy, plus exciting bonus material:

The Hollow Boys (Book 1)
Aurora and IAP Award WINNER
Editor's Pick (BookLife)
 
The Crystal Key (Book 2)
Aurora Award Finalist
Editor's Pick (BookLife)
 
The Lost Expedition (Book 3)
Aurora Award Finalist
Editor's Pick (BookLife)
 
Bonus material:
Deleted scenes
Alternate plot lines
Notes on your favourite characters
Background on locations and settings
…and more!
 

The box set is available for the next two days only at the special release price of $4.99 USD, which will be going up significantly (at least DOUBLE) on Sept 17. Order it below from most major retailers, including Amazon, Apple, Barnes & Noble, Kobo, Google Play, and many more.  

Order it from your favourite retailer now!

Note: The book will NOT be available on Amazon in Canada, Australia, and Mexico, because of Amazon's pricing policies on box sets. However, if you have a Kindle, you can buy the book from my Payhip store here. Bookfunnel will provide easy-to-follow instructions to load it directly onto your Kindle.

#booksky #SFWPro