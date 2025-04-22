Pre-order The Dream Rider Saga Boxset

On September 15, 2025, I'm releasing the entire multi-award-winning Dream Rider Saga trilogy in one ebook volume that will include all three books in the trilogy:

The Hollow Boys (Book 1)

The Crystal Key (Book 2)

The Lost Expedition (Book 3)

Plus, I'm also including some cool (well, I think so) bonus material:

Deleted scenes that I wrote but dropped (and why)

Alternate plot lines I considered but rejected (and why)

Notes on your favourite characters

Background on key locations and settings

…and more!

The boxset is available NOW for preorder at a special price, which will be going up after release, so act now to lock in this price.

You can preorder it here on most major retailers, including Apple, Barnes & Noble, Kobo, Google Play, and many more. (Note: it will NOT be available on Amazon, as their pricing practices discourage offering boxsets.)

Want to avoid the wait? I'm also offering the boxset in my own store, where you can get it NOW without waiting until September 15. To get it from my store, just click here.

#boxsets #DreamRider #preorders