Borderlanz is an "Editor's Pick"

Recently, one of the top book review sites in North America selected my upcoming collection, Borderlanz, for their top honour.

BookLife (part of Publisher's Weekly) awarded Borderlanz their coveted "Editor's Pick," used to denote "a book of outstanding quality."

Read the full review here (page down to find the review below the book description).

Some highlights:

“Editor’s Pick: A collection that refuses easy categorization. Spanning cosmic fantasy, noir mystery, and psychological horror, these 15 interconnected stories share a single preoccupation: what happens to people when systems demand everything from them …

"Smith excels in character work … protagonists whose internal struggles drive the narratives. … Even in fantastical settings, emotional stakes remain grounded and affecting … [presenting] love, resistance, and balance as ongoing acts rather than resolved outcomes. … Borderlanz is ambitious, exacting work for readers willing to sit with difficult questions about what we owe each other when the world demands too much.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ ” —BookLife Reviews

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Borderlanz contains 15 short stories, including award winners, award finalists, "best of the year" selections, and features a mix of fantasy, science fiction, horror, and more. Plus an introduction by award-winning fantasy author, Charles de Lint! Full details on the contents of the collection are here.

A reminder that the ebook is available NOW for pre-order at special pre-release pricing at all major retailers ahead of its release on March 15, 2026.

Pre-order pricing: US$4.99 / £4.49 / €4.99 / CA$6.99 / AU$6.99

After March 15: US$6.99 / £5.99 / €9.99 / CA$9.99 / AU$9.99

Click here to pre-order Borderlanz from your favourite retailer and save!