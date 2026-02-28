Another Glowing Review for Borderlanz

Another of the top book review sites in North America has selected my upcoming collection, Borderlanz, for their top honour.

Founded by a respected literary agent and an award-winning former book review editor, Blueink Review call themselves "the gold standard in book reviews." Are they? I don't know, but their "Starred" reviews, meaning highly recommended books, are reprinted in top publishing journals, so someone thinks so.

Blueink gave Borderlanz a starred review, their top rating. Here's an extract:

“Starred review: Smith’s impeccable third collection of short stories … contains a diversity of compelling speculative fiction tales … a testament to Smith’s mastery at crafting short stories. The first lines are all solid hooks, … the writing is razor-focused, [and] each story ends with thematic impact … Aspiring short-form writers could well use this flawless collection as a primer. … sure to delight from the first story to the last. ” —Blueink Review

Impeccable? Flawless? Sure to delight? Maybe you want to check it out. See below for how to pre-order it now.

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Borderlanz contains 15 short stories, including award winners, award finalists, "best of the year" selections, and features a mix of fantasy, science fiction, horror, and more. Plus an introduction by award-winning fantasy author, Charles de Lint! Full details on the contents of the collection are here.

A reminder that the ebook is available NOW for pre-order at special pre-release pricing at all major retailers ahead of its March 15, 2026 release date.

Pre-order pricing: US$4.99 / £4.49 / €4.99 / CA$6.99 / AU$6.99

After March 15: US$6.99 / £5.99 / €9.99 / CA$9.99 / AU$9.99

Click here to pre-order Borderlanz from your favourite retailer and save!