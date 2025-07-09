Aurora Award registration and voting closes soon!

Registration to vote in the Auroras closes this Saturday, July 12 at midnight. Voting closes July 19 at midnight, but first you have to be registered.

All the details about the Auroras, who can vote (hint: Canadians!), how to register, how to vote, and how to get your FREE voters package of ALL the nominated works can be found here in my earlier blog post here.

My latest novel and the conclusion to my multi-award-winning trilogy, The Lost Expedition: The Dream Rider Saga, Book 3, is on the ballot under BEST YA NOVEL. I would truly appreciate any consideration you would give to voting for it. You can read its reviews here.