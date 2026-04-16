"Nothing" short story performed on Tales to Terrify

Here's another free short story of mine in audio format.

My flash piece, “Nothing,” appeared recently on the horror podcast, Tales to Terrify, as part of their episode #740.

You can listen to the story in its entirety here, as read by Barbara Henslee. My story starts at the 00:02:43 mark of the episode.

I'll add a reminder that you can listen to more audio performances of my short fiction on my website here, including an earlier performance of "Nothing" by a different narrator and on a different horror podcast, The No Sleep Podcast.

Other stories of mine you can listen to include "Doorways," "Out of the Light," "The Dancer at the Red Door," "Enlightenment," "By Her Hand, She Draws You Down," "Scream Angel," "Radio Nowhere," and two Heroka stories, "Spirit Dance" and "A Bird in the Hand."

Enjoy!