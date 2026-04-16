The Exclusive 2026 "Write Stuff" Storybundle

Multi-award-winning writer and editor, Kristine Kathryn Rusch, is once again curating a package of books on the craft and business of writing.

Kris curates one of these every year on Storybundle, but this one is different. This time, every book is exclusive to this bundle. That means 15 books to make you a better writer that you can get nowhere else. Well, actually, fourteen ebooks and one online writing workshop (also an exclusive), including my own brand new writer's guide, Brick by Brick: How to Build a Story.

Plus, you can direct a portion of your fee to the charity Kris has selected for this bundle: World Central Kitchen, which provides meals in response to humanitarian, climate, and community crises around the world.

Read more about this Storybundle on Kris's blog, and then get the Storybundle here.

Remember! These books are exclusive. You won't find them anywhere else, and you'll get them at a huge discount.

So now's the time to get your copies of all of these books.

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For StoryBundle, you decide what price you want to pay. For $5 (or more, if you're feeling generous), you'll get the basic bundle of three books in .epub format worldwide.

If you pay at least the bonus price of just $30, you get all three of the regular books, plus TWELVE more books, for a total of 15! And all of them are EXCLUSIVE to this bundle!

This bundle is available only for a limited time, so don't delay. Click here to grab this bundle before it disappears.