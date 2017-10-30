50+ free urban fantasy titles

Another great ebook bundle promotion from BookFunnel launched today, this one with fifty-two urban fantasy titles. And as usual with these BookFunnel multi-author promos, all the titles are free!

Download as many titles as you want. All you need to provide is your email address to subscribe to the author's mailing list. BookFunnel makes it so easy to get your ebook onto your ereader, no matter what type of device you use. If you encounter problems, BookFunnel technical support is there to help.

You can always unsubscribe to an author's newsletter at any time. So I hope you'll check out the bundle here. It runs from October 30 - November 10, then it's over.