The Wolf at the End of the World: 50% off at Kobo

My novel, The Wolf at the End of the World is on sale Dec 7-11 at Kobo. Use the gift code GIFT50.

The Wolf is set in my Heroka universe and continues the story begun in my award-winning short story, "Spirit Dance." My other Heroka short stories include "A Bird in the Hand" and "Dream Flight." And yes, more Heroka books are planned.

The Wolf at the End of the World is rated 4.5 out of 5 stars on Kobo and 4.3 on Amazon and Goodreads. Yeah, it's good.

So check out the Kobo sale for a chance to pick up The Wolf at a great price.