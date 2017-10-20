More free ebooks: 75 SF & Fantasy titles

Here's another great ebook bundle promotion from BookFunnel that is launching this Sunday. This one offers seventy-five science fiction and fantasy titles – and all for free!

Once again, you can download any or all of the books in the bundle. And again, for any book you download, all you need to do is give your email address and agree to subscribe to the author's mailing list. BookFunnel is painless and smooth in getting your ebook onto your ereader, no matter what type of device you use. If you encounter problems getting the book onto your ereader, BookFunnel technical support is there to help you.

As I've said before, I see no downside to these promos for readers. You can always unsubscribe to an author's newsletter(s) at any time. But you might not want to. Many authors, like me, give away free stuff to their subscribers or offer other perks to followers such as discounts, special offers, or chances to be beta readers or participate in cool contests (like getting a character in a book named after you). So check out the bundle here. It runs from October 22-28, then it's over.