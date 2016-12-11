Sign-up for my newsletter

Just a reminder that if you enjoy my writing, you can sign up below for my irregular email newsletters. Subscribers are the first to hear about new books and stories, award news, appearances, workshops, and more. I'll never spam you or share your email address, and you can unsubscribe at any time.

My subscribers also receive free giveaways, exclusive writing content, special offers, and a permanent discount at my online bookstore. And as a thank you for joining, I'll send you a free award-winning short story ebook.