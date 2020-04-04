A bunch of ebooks for $0.99 (or free)
douglassmith - Sat, 2020/04/04 - 12:03pm
I hope you're well and staying safe in these very strange times. Since we all have a lot more reading time on our hands (and because you can never have enough books), here's a bunch of current ebook bundles available from BookFunnel. All books in all bundles are either free or $0.99.
Available from March 15 - April 15 only:
Available from April 1 - 30 only:
- (Shape) Shifters Are Everywhere
- Angels, Fairies, and Other Winged Beings
- Fairy tales, Myths, and Legends Retellings
- Wayward Magic
Enjoy!
Comments